Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest: 4 Questions with Lee Clarke of Nottingham Forest News

Another match, another two-goal deficit erased by Manchester City, this time the Sky Blues were able to come all the way back to defeat Crystal Palace 4-2 on the strength of an Erling Haaland hat trick. Now they play host to Nottingham Forest who are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

I was able to catch up with the good folks over at Nottingham Forest News to ask a few questions of writer Lee Clarke, and he was gracious enough to help get us acquainted with City’s next opponent.

CITYZENDuck: After 23 years Forest are back in the Premier League. Steve Cooper’s side have been very active in the transfer window this summer as they look to stay up. What do you think are reasonable expectations for the club this season?

Lee Clarke: It might sound really negative but give me 17th right now. It’s been so long since we competed in the PL that it really would be an achievement just to retain our status. Hopefully we can do that and the early signs do look positive.

CD: The Reds have managed 4 points from their first 4 matches in the early going. And in so doing they have scored just 2 goals. Where will the goals come from for the Trees?

LC: I think once Gibbs-White, Lingard and Johnson get going we will be fine. Our first five games have been tough, really tough but if we play as we have done against the division’s small sides, we should be fine.

CD: Nottingham Forest have a long and illustrious history, and after years in the lower divisions they are back in the top flight. How confident are you that they will be able to avoid going back down?

LC: Quietly confident. Let’s hope we can stay up and then continue building ahead of next season.

CD: And finally, what is your prediction for the match at The Etihad on Wednesday?

LC: Honestly, I have no idea what the score will be. If City score first we could get a tonking! I will say another battling performance and a 3-0 defeat. I’m just pleased we’re getting this fixture put to bed early doors.

Thanks again to Lee and the crew at Nottingham Forest News. You can keep up with all things Nottingham Forest by following NFN on Twitter @SeatPitch and Lee himself @Clarkey_No1.