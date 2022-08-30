Sky Blue News: Bernardo Latest, Haaland Hysteria, Tactics Changing?, and More...

Tuesdays are better with Manchester City headlines. Without further ado, here is all the latest from Sky Blue News.

The boss points out the leadership and determination of our Portuguese midfielder.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Guardiola reserved special praise for Silva’s drive and determination to help his side. “I am happy that today Bernardo became a winning player,” he said. “Of course all the highlights will be for Erling but we cannot forget again what Bernardo has done today, scoring the goal and creating on the right side in the second half. “What I am amazed about Bernardo is when the game is going wrong he always steps forward. He loves to play in the games when the situation is uncomfortable. Few players make a step backwards and he makes a step forward and that is why Bernardo is irreplaceable for many things for us.”

Barca legend Rivaldo thinks City should sell Bernardo to the Catalan giants. You don’t say.

Guardiola started his pre-match press conference before the Crystal Palace game by saying that Bernardo would not be leaving - with the Spaniard making it clear that it would not be an option for the reigning Premier League champions to lose the star. However, Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes that City should allow the Portuguese international to leave the Etihad as he has ‘earned the right to choose a new chapter in his career’. “Bernardo Silva’s future has been one of the soap operas of the summer, with Barcelona looking to sign him and the player wanting the move. Pep Guardiola loves the Portuguese player, however, and does not want him to leave,” he told Betfair. “The clubs have not reached an agreement yet, but City should respect the player’s decision and seek an agreement with the Spanish club. Bernardo has been a great professional and has earned the right to choose a new chapter in his career if that’s what he wants.”

Rivaldo: "Bernardo has been a great professional and has earned the right to choose a new chapter in his career if that's what he wants." #MCFC https://t.co/HaiV9sCSfC — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) August 29, 2022

How fast will Erling eclipse the City scoring mark of Alf?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian striker, who moved to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($59m), registered his first hat-trick for the Blues in a 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace. He is already up to six efforts in the English top-flight and has his sights set on reaching 18 as quickly as possible – allowing him to wrestle bragging rights from former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and City star Alf Inge Haaland. WHAT THEY SAID: After claiming a match ball against Palace, Haaland told reporters of wanting to better the return of his father: “He’ll probably say he has more goals in the Premier League than me! So I’m going to chase that. “I don’t think too much about how many goals before the game and my focus is just to try to play as best as I can, together with the team, to try to win the game.”

It sounds as though the Nordic Meat Shield is already fully onboard with the City Way.

Erling Haaland has helped Manchester City vanquish a big stumbling block as City have eliminated the narrative. Haaland specifically with his hat trick did very well. From running in to holding defenders off and even being in the right place to score, he did it all. Let’s check out his reaction: “How do I feel? I feel really good. I don’t have to say too much because the feeling is amazing.” “You see on the pitch, I enjoy it. I feel the connection around me. “Of course it takes time to know people good, but I know it will come and we will get even better. “Everyone here, we play for each other and we play together. That’s a really good thing at City.”

Erling Haaland: “Everyone here, we play for each other and we play together.” https://t.co/yLnCAo3Kpb — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) August 29, 2022

Injury updates and an early predicted XI for Wednesday’s match against the Trees.

Guardiola is likely to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack, although Julian Alvarez is also pushing to be involved from the first whistle on Wednesday night. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are both likely to again support Erling Braut Haaland, who scored a second-half treble against Palace on Saturday afternoon. Jack Grealish remains a doubt for the English champions due to a knee injury, while Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Luke Mbete-Tabu (head) will also need to be assessed ahead of kickoff. Aymeric Laporte will again definitely be unavailable, though, due to a knee injury. Sergio Gomez made his debut for the Citizens off the bench against Palace at the weekend, and the Spaniard is again set to be among the substitutes for the home side here. Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Walker, Ake, Dias, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Mahrez

We were all thinking it after the Palace match. But Joe has the courage to dream this dream out loud.

Gundogan took up his usual midfield role, replacing Joao Cancelo as City reverted to three at the back, while Alvarez replaced Riyad Mahrez- but he didn’t stay on the right for long and that was key to the Blues’ comeback. Instead of Alvarez sticking the the wing, he found himself in the box to flick on Kevin De Bruyne’s deep cross to Phil Foden behind him. Foden returned the ball for Erling Haaland to level the scores, before Guardiola’s tactical change that could hint at new roles for both Foden and also Bernardo. Alvarez finished the game on the left wing, where he has previously played for River Plate but not often, with his preferred role through the centre and next-best option on the right. That saw Foden come inside to partner De Bruyne and Gundogan in midfield, suggesting Guardiola may finally start to trust him with the tactical awareness needed to play in the centre.

It was interesting to see Phil Foden in the middle against Palace in the second half and Bernardo Silva on the right.



Maybe Foden is finally ready to play in the centre after Guardiola's resisted for so long? #mcfc https://t.co/bTuFQb8fJX — Joe Bray (@_joebray) August 29, 2022

And finally... Another week, another Official Supporters Club featured at Bitter and Blue.

BnB: What is your favorite memory your Orlando Cityzens has made together? OC: We hosted a Southeast Region weekend where we had branches and their members from all over the Southeast Region of the U.S. come to Orlando, meet up, stay the night, and watch the match together the next day. BnB: Where can City fans find you on matchday? OC: Our home is Murphy’s Pub Orlando, 6582 International Dr., Orlando FL 32819. We are there for every weekend match and have a smaller group there for the weekday matches due to work schedules.

That’s My Club: Orlando Cityzens https://t.co/FPvHUPYhQi — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) August 29, 2022

That’s it for today! Keep an eye on this space as we roll on to a Wednesday matchup with Nottingham Forest!!