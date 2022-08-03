Premier League Preview: Manchester City and formation changes

Manchester City kick off the season this weekend. So, ahead of the return of the Premier League, we will have days of preview content. From questions, predictions and squad looks, we have a little bit of everything as we approach the new season.

Today, we talk formation changes as Pep Guardiola navigates new signings, setups and looks.

Let’s start with the arrivals, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaand and Kalvin Phillips. We may see a new left back soon and with all these changes Pep has been questioned as to whether there will be a change to the typical 4-3-3.

Before, Pep has experimented with a back three to limited success. For City, now the big key is integrating Julian and Erling while still keeping KDB, Foden and Grealish and the rest of the midfielders and forwards happy.

Could we see a 4-2-3-1 (double pivot) or a 3-4-3? Certainly, Julian and Erling will play as strikers this season together and as has already been proven, Alvarez can do the job out wide. So, in a condensed season with the World Cup in the Winter, I would not be surprised to see many types as Pep tries to get the best out of this team by tinkering.

My only worry would be it hurting in the standings as City can ill afford to lose points too often. We’ll see how he reacts if results don’t go their way as CIty notoriously start slow. That could accelerate a formation change.

Thoughts on all the new tactical questions?