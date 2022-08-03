Kalvin Phillips on Life at Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips has arrived at Manchester City and his expectations have been mostly met. Speaking to British GQ, the midfielder had a ton of to say about the club, Pep and the players.

Let’s dive in:

“Obviously it’s very different but I feel right at home – it’s been really nice.”

“It feels like I’m home already. It feels like I’m in a team that regards me as one of their own already.”

“The fact they are managed by one of the best managers in the world, a no-brainer when there were reports that Man City were interested. It was the only team that I was ever going to come to if I left Leeds...”

“I’d heard all the lads are very good and I know the England lads really well. They want to win as many trophies as possible, but the main thing was to be managed by Pep [Guardiola] and try and learn as much as I can...”