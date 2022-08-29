Erling Haaland: “Everyone here, we play for each other and we play together.”

Erling Haaland has helped Manchester City vanquish a big stumbling block as City have eliminated the narrative. Haaland specifically with his hat trick did very well. From running in to holding defenders off and even being in the right place to score, he did it all.

Let’s check out his reaction:

“How do I feel? I feel really good. I don’t have to say too much because the feeling is amazing.”

“You see on the pitch, I enjoy it. I feel the connection around me.

“Of course it takes time to know people good, but I know it will come and we will get even better.

“Everyone here, we play for each other and we play together. That’s a really good thing at City.”

“Finally Foden played the ball to me. It’s a really good feeling, this. We played for each other, we played together and that’s really good. We don’t care who scores, it’s about winning and the winning mentality...”