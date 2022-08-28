Manchester City Overcome Odds, Beat Crystal Palace, 4-2: Reaction & Tweets

A really good win as the thorn in Manchester City’s side has been taken out and neutralized. All in no small part thanks to the incredible performance from Erling Haaland.. Add that Pep Guardiola got his moves right and we saw a really good win.

On to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I had a feeling that we are able in a short time period to put a lot of players and with the mentality we have, we are able to score goals in a few minutes.

“That is good but we have to control better the situations that are uncomfortable.

“Today we were lucky to come back. But what happened in the past normally today we lose the game and the PL doesn’t wait.

“The teams are so strong, so difficult and if you are behind points, you will not come back.”

“Against these type of teams, we struggle because they defend so deep, but he has an incredible sense of goal.

“The three (he scored), especially the last one, but the first one as well, were all good goals.

“The numbers for this guy are beyond. The most important thing is that he has settled perfectly, and he is an incredibly humble guy.

“He is a lovely person. He chats more with the guys from the Academy and that means a lot.

“Hopefully, he can be happy the time we are together.”