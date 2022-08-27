OFFICIAL: UCL Group G Fixtures Confirmed

The UEFA Champions League draw was on Thursday Evening and Manchester city were drawn in Group G. Joining the Sky Blues in the group are Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Copenhagen. The first window of matches is fast approaching and now we know where and when City will face the opposition.

According to ManCity.com the fixture list will be:

September 6: Sevilla v City 20:00 (UK) September 14: City v Borussia Dortmund 20:00 (UK) October 5: City v FC Copenhagen 20:00 (UK) October 11: FC Copenhagen v City 17:45 (UK) October 25: Borussia Dortmund v City 20:00 (UK) November 2: City v Sevilla 20:00 (UK)

As you can see, the matches will be coming thick and fast as the group stage of the UCL is being severely compressed by FIFA World Cup 2022. The good news, we will know City’s fate in the Group stage in just over 2 months.