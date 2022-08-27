CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace FC make the trip up from London to face the Champions of England. Here’s my guess at who Pep Guardiola will choose in the Manchester City starting XI.
Injuries along the back line make for an easy time of picking players there. Although I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sergio Gomez come on as a second half sub.
The midfield will likely feature the usual suspects, and Bernardo looks to get a run out at the right side forward position.
Goal
Ederson
Defenders
Kyle Walker
Ruben Dias
John Stones
Joao Cancelo
Midfielders
Rodri
KDB
Ilkay Gundogan
Forwards
Phil Foden
Erling Haaland
Bernardo Silva
There you have it. My XI for the match against Crystal Palace. Who would you pick to face the lads from Selhurst Park? Let’s hear it in the comments.
Loading comments...