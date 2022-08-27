 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

A look at who I would start against the Eagles.

By CITYZENDuck
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace FC make the trip up from London to face the Champions of England. Here’s my guess at who Pep Guardiola will choose in the Manchester City starting XI.

Injuries along the back line make for an easy time of picking players there. Although I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sergio Gomez come on as a second half sub.

The midfield will likely feature the usual suspects, and Bernardo looks to get a run out at the right side forward position.

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

Ruben Dias

John Stones

Joao Cancelo

Midfielders

Rodri

KDB

Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Bernardo Silva

There you have it. My XI for the match against Crystal Palace. Who would you pick to face the lads from Selhurst Park? Let’s hear it in the comments.

