Gut Feelings for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

It’s Matchday 4! Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the City of Manchester Stadium, and the Council of Very Smart Cityzens are here to give our predictions for the match.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Managing Editor

Palace are a good side and City underestimated them last season. They are always capable of springing a surprise and the blues will have to be on their game on Saturday. Palace may get a goal but I’m tipping City for a 3-1 win. Hopefully, Haaland will get his first home goal too.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - CoManaging Editor

Crystal Palace match is here and the usual bogeyman will be defeated. This due to Erling Haaland’s physicality, he will be the key defining piece that helps slay this unusual foe that usually bests and annoys City. Add a motivated side and healthy center backs (mostly) and City should be much better here.

City 3-1 Palace.

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester City with the most important match of the season, until the next Premier League match. Crystal Palace have to walk into the Etihad and deal with hopefully a stadium full of Cityzens ready to support the City players until their hands sore and voices are gone. Despite City dropping points to Newcastle, I hope the comeback was seen as a positive to the players. Patrick Viera and his squad bring a level of intensity, persistence, and cool that we haven’t seen from Crystal Palace in quite some time. Can Crystal Palace play out of City’s high press? Wilfred Zaha won’t be able to play due to injury, who was my main cause of anxiety for Saturday’s match. Crystal Palace can not continue their current pace of play. CP played tons of preseason matches to prepare. Focus fades and legs get heavy. Without their leading scorer, Crystal Palace will need Prime Viera on the pitch in order to pull points against City.

Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace

The Noisy Neighbours (@NoisyPod) - Joey & Mulv of Noisy Neighbours Podcast

There will be lessons learned from the draw against Newcastle, as Crystal Palace pose similar threats on the counter attack. City will need to play at a higher tempo and make more passes in midfield than they did at St. James Park. We predict Rodri will be in top gear as City get back to controlling the game for large periods, and the Blues will edge out Palace 2-1 at The Etihad.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Front Page Writer

Palace have been a tough riddle for Pep to solve lately. In fact, City have only taken 8 of a possible 15 points from the Eagles in their last 5 Premiere League meetings. The new inverted fullbacks tactic might have been enough to open up space for the ever-dangerous Zaha, but it looks like Palace’s top scorer will miss this one. After dropping points on the road last week, the Sky Blues will be eager to assert their dominance at home. In the end, I like City to solve Patrick Vieira’s defense and come away with the win. Give me City 4-0.

There you have it Cityzens. What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.