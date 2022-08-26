BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City

According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s London Derby against Arsenal. Quoting The Sun.

Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend. But the Ivory Coast international picked up a leg injury during that match. He was able to carry on at the time and wasn’t substituted until the 82nd minute - when he was replaced by Luka Milivojevic in a seemingly tactical move. Zaha did not travel as Palace took on Oxford in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

The loss of Zaha could prove to be a huge blow to Patrick Vieira’s side. The Eagles will need to find scoring from other sources if they hope to get a result against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

