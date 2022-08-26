Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a strong side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Crystal Palace.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 27 August 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Graham Scott.

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Adrian Holmes.

Fourth official: Darren Bond.

VAR: Simon Hooper.

Assistant VAR: Steve Meredith.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

City are unbeaten after three matches in the league, sitting in second place with seven points.

Palace have won one, drawn one and lost one and sit in ninth place in the table.

A fun match is ahead as Palace have proved a thorn in City’s side.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Laporte and Grealish questionable. Phillips and Ake are out.

The Eagles have Butland, McArthur, Tomkins and Ferguson out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Crystal Palace