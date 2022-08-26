Pep Talk: “We won the Premier League.”

Pep Guardiola gave his usual pre match presser and he really hit the gauntlet a she talked about so much. From UCL draw, Bernardo update, injuries, and the Crystal match, there was a bit of everything.

Let’s dive right in:

On UCL draw

“I’ve not spoken to him [Erling Haaland since the UCL draw], but I guess he’ll be pleased with playing against Dortmund...”

“The draw is the draw, it is what it is. We have not much time, but we will start to know them more deeply. Hopefully we can go through.”

On Crystal/previous results

“We won the Premier League.”

“We know how good they are, they are a tough side, we are looking forward to the challenge. I rate [Patrick] Viera as a human being and the incredible job he is doing...”

“I don’t think the players play thinking of the World Cup. If they get injured, they get injured. They could get injured walking on the street. It is what it is...”

“They have an incredible amount of quality and from nothing can create something.

“We have to be aware and not do mistakes because they defend their box really well, have good set pieces and good transitions.

“With [Wilfried] Zaha, [Eberechi] Eze and [Odsonne] Eduoard they have weapons and experienced players in the middle.

“Hopefully, we can break them and win the game.