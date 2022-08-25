Sky Blue News: Barca v City, Carabao Cup Draw, UCL Draw, and More...

My take on what was a very entertaining spectacle at Camp Nou.

The match went to half time knotted at the same 1-1 score. After the break, it was more back and forth from the clubs. Frenkie de Jong (66’) put the Catalans ahead, and City quickly leveled on a goal from Cole Palmer (70’). Aubameyang’s replacement Memphis Depay scored (79’) to pull Barcelona back in front, only to see Man CIty replacement Riyad Mahrez (90’) secure the draw at the end. A fun match from two of the world’s biggest clubs for an incredibly worthy cause. It was a wonderful display of talent and goals from both sides. City may be back in Catalonia very soon depending on the upcoming Champions League draw, but whether they are or not they definitely enjoyed their in-season Spanish vacation. And young Palmer came away as City’s Man of the Match.

City did not escape this in-season friendly unscathed however.

The Sky Blues face title rivals Chelsea in their entrance into the Carabao cup.

Another day, another cup competition draw for City.

How does the draw work?

Pete takes a look just who Guardiola’s men could face in the UCL group stage.

The blues are looking to win the competition for the first time, after losing two Chelsea two seasons ago and missing out on a place in the final last time around, narrowly losing to eventual champions Real Madrid on aggregate. As English champions, City are in pot 1, and therefore cannot be drawn with other champions, such as Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Ajax and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. However, pot 2 could throw up some interesting ties. City can’t be drawn against Liverpool, Chelsea or Spurs as they are from the same country, so could only face one of five teams. Barcelona, who have signed Bernardo Silva a million times over the summer, Sevilla and a tasty clash with Atletico Madrid could be on the cards, while Juventus are also in the mix. Finally, RB Leipzig could be making a return visit to Manchester between now and November.

And finally... The Man CIty Women’s side continues to supply The Lionesses with plenty of players.

Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Lauren Hemp have all been selected as part of Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player squad for fixtures against Austria and Luxembourg in early September. But Euro 2022 final hero Kelly, who was brought off early in the second half of City’s UEFA Women’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid, has been ruled out for the latest round of fixtures. The qualifiers represent England’s first matches since their historic triumph at the end of July, which brought an end to a 56-year wait for a major international honour.

There you have it. All the latest to get you ready for tonight’s UCL group stage draw. And keep it right here as we get you ready for Crystal Palace at the weekend.