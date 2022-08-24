Match Recap: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City

FC Barcelona and Manchester City played to an entertaining draw at the Camp Nou in Catalonia on Wednesday evening. Even though the teams could not separate from each other, the real winner was ALS Awareness. The charity match that was scheduled to rase awareness and funds for the auto immune disease saw the two giants score a total of 6 goals.

City got on the board first when Julian Alvarez pounced on a mistake from Barcelona goalie Iñaki Peña. Sergio Gomez got the start for the Sky Blues at left back and he chipped a 21st minute ball into the Barca six yard box that Peña initially got his hands on. But Peña lost the ball on the way down and it fell onto the right foot of La Arna who quickly deposited it into the Barcelona net to open City’s account.

Just eight minutes later, City backstop Stefan Ortega made a gaff of his own. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from a set piece form just outside City’s penalty area. The ball came across Ortega’s goal and found Aubameyang on the right side. Auba put some power to the shot and beat Ortega at his near post to level the score.

The math went to half time knotted at the same 1-1 score. After the break, it was more back and forth from the clubs. Frenkie de Jong (66’) put the Catalans ahead, and City quickly leveled on a goal from Cole Palmer (70’). Aubameyang’s replacement Memphis Depay scored (79’) to pull Barcelona back in front, only to see Man CIty replacement Riyad Mahrez (90’) secure the draw at the end.

A fun match from two of the world’s biggest clubs for an incredibly worthy cause. It was a wonderful display of talent and goals from both sides. City may be back in Catalonia very soon depending on the upcoming Champions League draw, but whether they are or not they definitely enjoyed their in-season Spanish vacation. And young Palmer came away as City’s Man of the Match.

If you would like to learn more about the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis you can visit als.org.