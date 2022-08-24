Carabao Cup - Manchester City to Face Chelsea

Manchester City will start their League Cup campaign with a home tie against Fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

The blues will be looking for their 9th success in the competition, after failing to make the final last season after four successive Wembley wins. The blues have appeared in the final of the competition on nine occasions, losing just one time to Wolves in 1974.

Chelsea have won the trophy five times, most recently in 2015, however, the two teams met in the 2019 final, which City won on penalties.

The match will be played on week commencing 7th November.