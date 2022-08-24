 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZEN Duck’s Predicted XI: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City

Youngsters and newcomers dominate the side for the friendly against Barca.

By CITYZENDuck
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A very rare in-season friendly will take place today when FC Barcelona play host to Manchester City. While it could be seen to clog an already busy schedule for the Cityzens, Pep Guardiola should use this match to get some much needed run for little-used players.

I expect to see plenty of the youngsters and the new arrivals not named Erling Haaland. Here’s my prediction.

Goal

Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders

Rico Lewis

Ruben Dias

Luke Mbete

Sergio Gomez

Midfielders

Kalvin Phillips

Bernardo Silva

KDB

Forwards

Cole Palmer

Julian Alvarez

Phil Foden

There you have it. What are your predictions for today’s team sheet? Let us know in the comments below.

