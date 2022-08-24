CITYZEN Duck’s Predicted XI: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City

A very rare in-season friendly will take place today when FC Barcelona play host to Manchester City. While it could be seen to clog an already busy schedule for the Cityzens, Pep Guardiola should use this match to get some much needed run for little-used players.

I expect to see plenty of the youngsters and the new arrivals not named Erling Haaland. Here’s my prediction.

Goal Stefan Ortega Moreno Defenders Rico Lewis Ruben Dias Luke Mbete Sergio Gomez Midfielders Kalvin Phillips Bernardo Silva KDB Forwards Cole Palmer Julian Alvarez Phil Foden

There you have it. What are your predictions for today’s team sheet? Let us know in the comments below.