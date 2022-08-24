CITYZEN Duck’s Predicted XI: FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City

A very rare in-season friendly will take place today when FC Barcelona play host to Manchester City. While it could be seen to clog an already busy schedule for the Cityzens, Pep Guardiola should use this match to get some much needed run for little-used players.
I expect to see plenty of the youngsters and the new arrivals not named Erling Haaland. Here’s my prediction.
Goal
Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders
Rico Lewis
Ruben Dias
Luke Mbete
Sergio Gomez
Midfielders
Kalvin Phillips
Bernardo Silva
KDB
Forwards
Cole Palmer
Julian Alvarez
Phil Foden
There you have it. What are your predictions for today’s team sheet? Let us know in the comments below.
Loading comments...