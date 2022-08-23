Thank You Ellen - Manchester City’s England Striker Retires

Manchester City Women’s striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from the game, bringing an end to 17 years of goals with seven different clubs and becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer in the process.

White signed for the blues in May 2019 and scored 34 goals in 90 appearances for the girls in blue, and won the FA Cup with City in November 2020, before captaining the team to League Cup success over Chelsea in March this year.

City manager Gareth Taylor paid tribute to the striker, whose goals and trademark celebration have become legendary with the Lionesses.

“Ellen is, without doubt, an icon of the game, and although her career is now at its end, her efforts have paved the way for so many to flourish in the future. She has given so much over the years to the game that she adores, and she leaves it in the strongest place it has ever been, which is testament to her hard work and sacrifices.

“She has been the definition of the consummate professional and I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to work with her over the past two seasons - her name will be written into the history books as an icon of women’s football.

“Whatever her next steps are, on behalf of everyone here at Manchester City, I’d like to express our immense gratitude to her and wish her all the very best for the future.”

The striker started her career at Chelsea at just 16 years of age and quickly established herself at the London club, before moving north to represent Leeds United. A three years spell at Arsenal began in 2010, before Notts County and Birmingham benefitted from the striker’s presence.

Finally, White arrived in Manchester in 2019 and, in 2020, became the second player to score 50 WSL goals when she hit a double against Bristol City.

Internationally, White has been one of the most recognisable faces for the Lionesses and finished as joint top scorer at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, hitting six goals, the same as USA’s Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

And White ended her career on a high note, scoring twice in England’s 8-0 hammering of Norway at the Euro’s, and being part of the team that were crowned European champions.

White has been a constant for both City and the Lionesses and she will be missed in the game. Whatever her next move is, we wish her all the success possible.

Thank you Ellen White.