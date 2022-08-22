Sky Blue News: Men Draw at Newcastle, Women Out of UWCL, Ake Updates, and More...

A comeback draw from the Men, and a heartbreaking loss for the Women. Sunday was a mixed bag for the Manchester Blues. Here are the latest headlines to get you all caught up.

An improved and well organized Newcastle side forced City to play from behind, but the Blues were able to escape St. James’ Park with a point. Erling was the catalyst for the second half comeback.

The City striker saw a fraction space and drove at the Magpies before cutting to his right and fizzing in an 18-yard drive that struck the foot of the post via Pope’s crucial touch. Within 60 seconds however Newcastle stretched their advantage thanks to a stunning Trippier free-kick. The former City youth star executed a unstoppable, curling free-kick into the top right hand corner of the net from 20 yards after Stones had brought down Saint-Maximin on the edge of the box. Many teams would have crumbled at going two down. City though merely showed the resolve that is the stuff of champions and struck twice inside four minutes to draw level through Haaland and Bernardo First, the Norwegian reacted quickest to volley home from close range on the hour after a quick short corner had caused havoc in the Newcastle box. Then, after Pope had denied Haaland a second, Bernardo brilliantly ghosted into the box to latch onto an exquisite De Bruyne assist before coolly firing past Pope.

Saul saw plenty of positives in the draw against the Magpies.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well and got a draw after a mare half going down 3-1. One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City looked ok and can only get better as the league goes. City had so many other players who did well, including Dias and Ederson. The story of the night is that City continue undefeated and for now that works. A solid day of football.

A pacey Newcastle side gave City’s back line all they could handle, but they couldn’t get manager Eddie Howe that elusive win against Guardiola.

Manchester City took the lead early through a Ilkay Gundogan goal after the ball was whipped into the box from the right. The skipper took it down with a skilful first touch and slotted it past Pope. There were a couple of brilliant chances not long after the first, with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne coming close, and Erling Haaland making some fantastic runs. The Magpies had been threatening to even the score as their counter attacks full of pace troubled City’s back two; Stones and Nathan Ake. During one of the counters that weren’t dealt with effectively, Ake made a clearance, despite the raised offside flag, which seemed to have caused him to overstretch and come off the field limping and replaced by Dias.

Even after the early Gundogan goal, the Magpies kept pushing until they found their footing in the game.

Eddie Howe’s side were close to levelling soon after as Miguel Almiron sent the ball high up in the stands after some tricky work on the left side by Allan Saint-Maximin. Ruben Dias came on as Nathan Ake went off with what appeared was a knock - a shame for the Dutchman who has made a bright start to the season in the absence of John Stones and Ruben Dias. Newcastle reacted very well to the opener and breached City’s defence numerous times and after coming ever so close, Almiron squeezed the ball in from Saint-Maximin’s cross just short of the half-hour mark. Gundogan missed an opportunity to grab his second after 36 minutes before Almiron rounded Ederson but took it wide and failed to score for the second time himself. The home side were deservedly rewarded for their efforts throughout the first half as Saint-Maximin found Callum Wilson, who took it brilliantly between John Stones and Ruben Dias and finished past Ederson to turn the tie on its head.

It’s over all to soon for the Women’s side in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Caroline Weir came back to haunt her former club at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with the only goal of the game early in the first half. Gareth Taylor’s side rallied with chances falling to Laia Aleixandri, Bunny Shaw and Deyna Castellanos in particular which, on another day, could well have changed the story of the encounter. But it wasn’t to be, meaning City’s European journey ends in qualification at the hands of the side who also knocked us out of the competition last season.

And City were done in by old friend Caroline Weir.

Real Madrid got an early chance via Olga brilliance on the touchline, where she flicked a ball over her head and beat a defender, leading to a sequence that set up a cross into the box. Feller got to the right spot but her shot was steered wide. On the resulting corner, Olga received the ball at the edge of the area and volleyed a shot on target. Madrid defended in a 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 quite similar to what they used the last two times they played City. However, the intensity in open play was a level lower than what we saw in the past and City had freedom playing out from the back. On goal kicks (and on Madrid’s right side, where Feller was a defensive menace), it was a different story. In the 15th minute, Madrid won the ball back vs. a goal kick on their right and Esther thumped in a cross. Weir controlled on the turn vs. Laia Aleixandri, steadied herself, and blistered the net to make it 1-0 vs. her old team.

Ake took a knock early against Newcastle and will now miss the trip to Spain. Sad news after a strong start from the Dutch defender.

The Dutch defender, who started ahead of Ruben Dias at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, was forced off midway through the first-half due to injury. City rescued a point against a buoyant Newcastle United, with the Premier League Champions finding themselves 3-1 down after Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick. Quick fire goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva ensured a point for Manchester City, as the Sky Blues kept their unbeaten start to the season intact.

And finally... It looks like Bernardo is ready to commit more of his future to Manchester City after flirting with a summer move to FC Barcelona.

Manchester City have reportedly offered Bernardo Silva a new contract that would make him the club’s third-highest earner amid transfer interest from Barcelona. According to the Daily Star, Silva is set to be offered the bumper new deal to keep Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain away from the Portuguese international. Pep Guardiola sees the player as a vital part of his side’s future and does not want to lose him this transfer window. Silva still has three years left on his contract at the club, so it would appear that the new deal is designed to reiterate City’s commitment to the player. It is thought that the offer on the table for the 28-year-old would see him move behind Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland as the Blues’ highest-paid players.

