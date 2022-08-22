Bernardo Silva: “I’m happy here. I’m doing my best to help the club.”

Bernardo Silva returned to the starting lineup as City played to a draw vs Newcastle. The tea played well and with Bernardo operating as a right wing, had some good moments and did evens core. Speaking after the match, the Portuguese star had a lot to say:

“It was a very intense game. We started very well,” he said. “The first 15 minutes were ours. My perception on the pitch was that we started attacking too quick.

“When we start playing like this and it’s too quick it’s better for the opponents. The last 25 or 30 minutes of the first half were very tough. They could have scored more than twice in that time.

“Overall we played quite well but not controlling their counter-attacks and runners. You’ll suffer and that’s what happened today.

“We should have controlled the game better than we did today. We scored the third goal in the 64th minute. It was very early.

“I’m a bit disappointed we didn’t score the fourth. But still a good reaction from the team.”

“Not a perfect game but we take the point. It is what it is. Seven points from three games isn’t bad.

“We knew how tough it is to come here. The atmosphere is great. It’s a very physical team. They’ve been great over the last few months. They’re in a great state of mind with very positive energy.”

“I’m happy here. I’m doing my best to help the club. I’m very focused here.”