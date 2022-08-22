Manchester City vs Newcastle proved a thrilling match, 3-3: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City provided real thrills after a fantastic second half fightback, scoring two goals inside four minutes, to claim a dramatic 3-3 draw at Newcastle in what was a classic Premier League encounter.

A real good match of footy, on to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I’ll tell you now that when we have games every three days, Erling [Haaland] is not going to play [every game]. Julian [Alvarez] is going to play...”

“Proper football game. We started really well. We lost duels and they run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. The team showed who we are. Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. We should take more time in the final third...”

“We could’ve not won today. Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents. Leeds beat Chelsea. The #PL is so difficult. It shows how amazing we’ve done for five years and how difficult it will be. To see the team fight to the end is enough...”

“After what happened against Aston Villa, where we scored three goals in five minutes, I can rely on anything…”