Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-3 Newcastle United

Manchester City 3, Ilkay Gündogan (5’) Erling Haaland (60’) Bernardo Silva (64’)

Newcastle United 3, Miguel Almirón (28’) Callum Wilson (39’) Kieran Trippier (54’)

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have drawna great match full of chaos, crazy goals, players and more.

Manchester City draw after playing a very solid match. They got a rough awakening after going up 1-0 early in the match. Still, a solid result filled with resilience.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with solid performances from the lads they had a back and forth match and were really good in stretches. Haaland got on the scoresheet as him, KDB and Gundogan really shined.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well and got a draw after a mare half going down 3-1.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City looked ok and can only get better as the league goes.

City had so many other players who did well, including Dias and Ederson.

The story of the night is that City continue undefeated and for now that works.

A solid day of football.

