Gut Feelings for Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

It’s Matchday 3! Manchester City take on Newcastle at St. James’ Park today, and the Bitter and Blue staff give our predictions for the match.

Manc Pete

We have a incredible record at Newcastle, losing just once in 16 league and cup visits and I think that’ll continue on Sunday. City and Newcastle are the only PL teams not to have conceded yet, and I think by the end of the day that’ll just be City. I’m going for a comfortable 3-0 win for the blues

Saul Garcia

Tough game here. Think it will come down to the midfield battle. KDB will need to be smart as he faces Joelinton and Guimaeres. If he can get space then I foresee a City win. Bernardo should also start as we need the ball handling with them playing a similar style. Prediction: City 2-1 NUFC.

crunkchocolate

Manchester City visit St. James Stadium and if I can be honest. Newcastle will need all the heavenly support the Footballing Saints can give in order to draw points from City. Newcastle let Brighton have 55% possession against them. Brighton had 60 more passes than Newcastle last week. How do you expect City to manage on the ball? City appears more comfortable in possession than last year. After back to back championships you worry about passiveness and I’ve seen none. In fact, there are many important City players who have yet to see significant playing time. Newcastle fans might believe they’re on the Manchester City pathway to greatness. They will learn there’s more heartbreak early on than joy.

Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 5 - 1 Newcastle

Thomas Duck

City have looked every bit the Champions thus far. I expect more of the same. The Blues have beaten Newcastle in the league five times on the bounce by a combined score of 20-3. I expect that trend to continue today. Newcastle are an improving side, but the project will need more time before they are ready to compete with the teams at the top of the table on a regular basis. I’m backing City to keep another clean sheet and top the Magpies 4-0.

There you have it Cityzens. What’s your prediction? Let us know in the comments.