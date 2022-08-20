Women’s Champions League — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Manchester City face Real madrid in the second round of the UWCL qualifying round.

One further two-legged Round 2 qualifying fixture in September would then await in order to get through to the group stage.

Taylor’s side fell at the Round 2 stage of Champions League qualification last term, losing 2-1 over two legs to Real. A real gut punch.

This time around, City get Real a round early and could look to beat them soundly this time out. City performed really well in the midweek firs round and now in this second one will be more than motivated.

Date / Time: Sunday, August 21 2022 - Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3:00 PM EST

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid, Madrid, Spain

On TV: NONE

Streaming: CITY+ (Everywhere)

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Real Madrid