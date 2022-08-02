Yangel Herrera loaned to Girona FC

Another CFG deal that ends in Girona FC. The CFG club has added Yangel Herrera on loan for the season. This one is different as the deal could be permanent depending on performance by club and player.

He joins recently added, Taty Castellanos from sister club NYCFC. The band is back together as CFG look to consolidate some players and plans.

Herrera has been a great player for Espanyol and Granada in recent years and this step could prove to finally be a landing spot for him long term.

We’ll see how it goes.