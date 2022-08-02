 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yangel Herrera loaned to Girona FC

A good deal here.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Granada CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Another CFG deal that ends in Girona FC. The CFG club has added Yangel Herrera on loan for the season. This one is different as the deal could be permanent depending on performance by club and player.

He joins recently added, Taty Castellanos from sister club NYCFC. The band is back together as CFG look to consolidate some players and plans.

Herrera has been a great player for Espanyol and Granada in recent years and this step could prove to finally be a landing spot for him long term.

We’ll see how it goes.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...