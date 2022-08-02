James McAtee on verge of loan to Sheffield United -report

James McAtee is at Bramall Lane to undergo a medical with Sheffield United today ahead of a season-long loan from Manchester City. The deal is only a straight season long loan as City value the player and did not want to include a purchase option or sell of any kind.

McAtee is a great prospect and this could work well for both sides. From playing time, seasoning in the Championship, and real minutes on the pitch, I can’t see any bad elements in this deal.

For City if he returns next summer a better player and with experience that could help in his quest to be a fixture on the first team.

City have been critiqued for the transfer business post-Haaland deal, but here it seems like areal win-win. They need to take this and run as the team has been made over a fair amount this season.

We’ll see how it goes.