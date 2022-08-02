Sergio Gomez added to fullback chase -report

Sergio Gomez is the latest player linked to Manchester City. Another fullback and according to the latest report, talks are already underway.

#ManCity are in negotiations with RSC Anderlecht for left-back Sergio Gómez.



[via @Nieuwsblad_be] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 2, 2022

Anderlecht are smart and while no fee has been given transfermarkt has him at 10M Euros. A young Spaniard he is represented by Pep Guardiola’s brother’s agency.

I think this can get done. A Spanish fullback with already established links to Guardiola, seems a shoe in. The real question will be the fee and if they should discard the Cucurrella process.

I think they should, they clearly don’t wan to play ball with Brighton so that makes this a sensible deal. If Pep Guardiola thinks he can mold him then they should do it.

Gomez is not a typcial Pep fullback though, Gomez is a bit more defensive and is lacking in attack, but if Pep can mold him I don’t see an issue adding him.