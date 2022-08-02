 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sergio Gomez added to fullback chase -report

Direct talks have begun.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Spain U21 v Lithuania U21 - UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier Group C Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Sergio Gomez is the latest player linked to Manchester City. Another fullback and according to the latest report, talks are already underway.

Anderlecht are smart and while no fee has been given transfermarkt has him at 10M Euros. A young Spaniard he is represented by Pep Guardiola’s brother’s agency.

I think this can get done. A Spanish fullback with already established links to Guardiola, seems a shoe in. The real question will be the fee and if they should discard the Cucurrella process.

I think they should, they clearly don’t wan to play ball with Brighton so that makes this a sensible deal. If Pep Guardiola thinks he can mold him then they should do it.

Gomez is not a typcial Pep fullback though, Gomez is a bit more defensive and is lacking in attack, but if Pep can mold him I don’t see an issue adding him.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...