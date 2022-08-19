Manchester City v Newcastle United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a strong side in the third match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Newcastle United.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!

Venue: St. James Park, Newcastle, England

Time and Date: Sunday 21 August 2022, Kickoff at 16:30 BST, 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Jarred Gillett.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Ian Hussin.

Fourth official: Tony Harrington.

VAR: Peter Bankes.

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview

City are top of the barely going Premier League table. City are one of only two sides to have won both of our matches so far, sharing that record with Arsenal.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have four points from their two matches and, alongside City, are the only other side in the Premier League yet to concede a goal.

A fun match is ahead as a Howe vs Guardiola takes stage.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have everyone healthy.

The Magpies have Krafth, Fernandez, Lewis, Shlvey, Targett and Fraser out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-1 Newcastle