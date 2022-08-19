Pep Talk: “After two fixtures, we cannot make any plans about the future.”

Pep Guardiola held his usual pre match presser. He had a lot to say as he talked, Sergio Gomez, Bernardo situation, Newcastle match and much more!

Let’s dive straight in:

On full squad/Gomez

“Cole [Palmer] is back. Kalvin [Phillips] is back. Some niggles for some players but the rest are okay.” “So far, so good. No complaints,” he said. “He is settling in, his mood is exceptional and he is starting to know us. He will travel with us.”

On Newcastle

“They had an incredible run of games and after that they were safe. “Our level of attention and concentration was high because we had four games left and we gave everything and got as good result. But I saw in the game against them we struggled with the second balls. “They are exceptional in terms of how direct and aggressive they are. Eddie Howe always makes competitive teams - at Bournemouth and here. Newcastle away is always an incredible environment. The stadium is one of the best I have seen here.” “What happened in the past doesn’t matter. Newcastle is not a project for one season. No-one has the secret to success in world football, but we are aligned on the same page here...”

On Bernardo

“He’s our player. He knows our wishes. What is going to happen, I don’t know...”

On title race

“It’s just two PL games. It is very early days. After two fixtures, we cannot make any plans about the future. The future is Newcastle.” “Liverpool is not my business. This is Man City.”

City face Newcastle on Sunday.