Sky Blue News: Man City vs. FA, What Julian Wants, Liam Arrives at Stoke, and More...

The FA have charged City in an alleged “violent pitch invasion” following last season’s final match against Aston Villa.

City came from 2-0 down to stage a stunning comeback and seal the title on the final day, denying Liverpool their second Premier League. At full time, thousands of fans ran onto the Etihad Stadium pitch, with smoke flares let off and fans breaking the goalposts as they celebrated. Now, the FA have confirmed that City have been charged for ‘failing to ensure that its spectators... conducted themselves in an orderly fashion’, citing threatening and/or violent behaviour during the pitch invasion. An FA spokesperson said: “Manchester City FC has been charged with a break of FA Rule E20 following its Premier League fixture against Aston Villa FC on Sunday 22 May 2022.

One City supporter has received a 3 year ban from the FA for his actions on the day.

The Citizens were crowned champions on May 22, having produced an epic comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2. Amid the jubilation, lifelong City fan Daniel Potts was part of large-scale pitch invasion which saw Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen attacked. Potts ran onto the field alongside other fans towards Sweden international Olsen, who appeared to stumble as the group passed him and a steward ushered him off the pitch. The 26-year-old, from Tameside, plead guilty in regards to invading the pitch before Magistrates on Thursday morning and was sentenced to a £658 fine as well as a three-year football banning order. Potts’ invasion of the pitch was caught on CCTV. According to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service, he first stepped across the safety barrier before pushing through the line of stewards. Potts then climbed over an advertising board to reach the field of play shortly after the full-time whistle. Having been arrested by police officers and admitting that he went onto the pitch, Potts claimed that he followed other supporters. In his interview, he apologised for his actions.

A Man City supporter has been handed a three-year ban for invading the pitch on the final day of the Premier League season



Our new Argentinian striker was asked about his memories of club legend Sergio Aguero and how he got his nickname.

Watching the television screen back in 2012 is a 12-year-old boy and aspiring footballer. Little does he realise he will not only go on to become an international team-mate of Aguero but make that same journey across the Atlantic to play for Manchester City too. “I remember that goal well,” Julian Alvarez tells Sky Sports. “Watching at home with my family, I knew it was a hugely important goal. I did not quite get the dynamic of the Premier League at the time because I was very young but I knew that it was a big one.” Playing on the streets of Calchin, based in Cordoba province with a population just north of 2,000 people, the young Alvarez had his older brothers for company. “It was a very small village and we always played together ever since I was very young,” he says. “We shared the same group of friends. We would all meet up on a small pitch that we had in the village and spent many, many hours just playing football together.” Long before Aguero’s goal, a special nickname was established for the precocious Alvarez. He was El Aranita. The Little Spider.

He also received some advice form the one and only Kun.

On advice from Aguero “Sergio [Aguero] told me things about what it’s like to work under Pep [Guardiola]. He told me how training is run at #ManCity. He told me about the city itself. I spoke to him at the time of my signing and again during the last few days and weeks as well...” “He’s given me all kinds of advice, all of which I obviously listened to very carefully with this being a new world for me moving to Manchester. I wanted to listen to everything Sergio said so I could adapt as quickly as possible to England.” A good lad as he seems to be settling in nicely. He should have a great season.

Stoke City are truly stoked to have young Liam on board for the upcoming season. They do have to give him back however.

The 19-year-old striker, who grew up watching the Potters, was coveted by a host of clubs this summer but will be playing his football throughout the 2022/23 season at the bet365 Stadium. Pep Guardiola confirmed at the weekend that Delap would head out on loan this summer as part of his career development and the Club are grateful to Pep for giving the green light to his move to the Potteries. Delap, the son of Potters legend and current first team coach Rory, will wear the iconic number 17 shirt that once belonged to Ryan Shawcross having sought the former skipper’s blessing in a telephone call. Manager Michael O’Neill said: “It’s no secret that we have been looking to bring Liam to the Club this summer. We have been in dialogue with City for some time now and had the opportunity a few weeks ago to outline our plans for Liam.

The transfer and loan business hasn't ended yet, but here’s a nice piece on the current contracts at the club.

In the case of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola admits his business is pretty much done and dusted. The marquee arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund was sealed early on in the window while Kalvin Phillips also came in in a big-money move from Leeds. Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and full-back Sergio Gomez have also bolstered Guardiola’s squad. In terms of outgoings, some big players have left including Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus - although City have brought in more funds than they have spent.

The Women’s side got off to a fast start against their Kazakhstani opponents, FC Tomiris-Turan.

Taylor’s side had looked sharp during each of our pre-season victories, and those early signs translated into a dream start in Madrid. It came thanks to a clinical header from Bunny, who stole a yard on her marker to glance home Hemp’s inviting cross from the left. The duo combined once again in a dominant opening, but this time the Jamaican was denied by Sharifova. But our No. 21 didn’t have to wait long to double her account for the evening, once again finding the net with her head after meeting Chloe Kelly’s teasing ball towards the penalty spot.

And finally... If Fantasy is your thing, it appears that our Portuguese wing back is getting some serious attention from owners, as he should.

Cancelo has produced a clean sheet and two bonus points in each of the first two Gameweeks. He also supplied an assist in the champions’ 4-0 home win over AFC Bournemouth last weekend. As a result, he sits just two points off the top of the defender standings on 18 points. A visit to Newcastle United looks hugely encouraging for Cancelo’s owners, who account for 47.3 per cent of all Fantasy managers. He has produced 45 points across his last four meetings with the Magpies, including his career-high haul of 18 points in the corresponding fixture last season.

