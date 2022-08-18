Julian Alvarez: “What I want to do is to bring happiness to fans with assists and goals.”

Julian Alvarez is relishing his experience at Manchester City. After signing for City in January and joining in July, the Argentine star has had positive cameos in City matches thus far. Speaking to the press, he had a lot to say.

On the 93:20 goal

“I remember that goal well. Watching at home with my family, I knew it was a hugely important goal. I did not quite get the dynamic of the PL at the time because I was very young but I knew that it was a big one...”

On arrival/UCL nights

“There have been lots of comments about me and messages sent to me since I signed for Man City. I’ve felt it on social media, on various platforms. There’s always pressure. What I want to do is to bring happiness to fans with assists and goals.”

“Obviously, the #UCL for its magnitude as a competition is something that I am looking forward to. That captures the imagination. But the #PL itself on a weekly basis, it is such a huge league on a world level. I am very excited to just play.”

“Winning the #PL is a huge objective and we are setting out to win every trophy that we can. For me, personally, my number one aim is to adapt quickly to the team and to play as much as possible. I want to go out there and provide assists and score goals...”