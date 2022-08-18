Women’s Champions League — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Tomiris

Manchester City’s hopes in the 2022/23 Champions League gets underway as the road to the group stages gets underway Thursday. City face Tomiris Turan in a one-legged qualifying semi-final.

City sealed their Champions League place on the final day of last term after finishing third in the WSL,

They face Kazakhstan outfit and Champions League debutants Tomiris-Turan, who finished second in their domestic league last season to secure their European spot.

Thursday winner will face the winner of Real Madrid vs Sturm Graz on Sunday in a bid to progress to a further two-legged qualifying match in September.

City will expect to have all but one player from their English contingent who helped that country win the Euro Championship this summer.

Taylor has his work cut out for him with all the new arrivals and departures. Here is his forst test.

Date / Time: Thursday 18 August 2022 - Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3:00 PM EST

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid, Madrid, Spain

On TV: NONE

Streaming: CITY+ (Everywhere)

Prediction: Manchester City 4-2 Tomiris