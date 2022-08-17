 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liam Delap Loan to Stoke City ‘Done’ -report

A good move.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Stoke have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Liam Delap on loan this season, with no option to buy. David Ornstein of The Athletic have him going on soon.

Seems to be a win win as City get a young player time on the pitch and he will comeback next summer. This mov should work out for everyone. City have made no qualms about his value and this can let him go out and prove it.

Delap is a talented youngster and should take advantage here.

