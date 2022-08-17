Liam Delap Loan to Stoke City ‘Done’ -report

Stoke have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Liam Delap on loan this season, with no option to buy. David Ornstein of The Athletic have him going on soon.

EXCL: Stoke City have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Liam Delap on loan. Deal until summer 2023, no buy option. Medical taking place today. Huge interest in 19yo England youth international but Stoke City have won race — David Ornstein

Seems to be a win win as City get a young player time on the pitch and he will comeback next summer. This mov should work out for everyone. City have made no qualms about his value and this can let him go out and prove it.

Delap is a talented youngster and should take advantage here.