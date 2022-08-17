Sky Blue News: Gomez Announced, KDB named POTW, Women’s Side Ready, and More...

It’s mid-week and there is a lot to unpack. The news on Tuesday was dominated by Manchester City announcing the signing of our new Left Back (still hard to believe really), Sergio Gomez. Let’s get to the headlines.

City’s new signing has agreed a 4 year deal at the Etihad, and he has some serious Man CIty connections.

City agreed a deal for Gomez last week and the 21-year-old will wear the No 21 shirt for the Premier League champions. It was initially thought Gomez, who made 49 appearances for Anderlecht last term under Vincent Kompany, would have been loaned out this season, but City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed he will stay and compete for the left-back position. Speaking last week, Guardiola said: “This one target is a young player, in the youth World Cup years ago the best player was Phil Foden and he was the second-best player.

Manc Pete chronicles some of the difficulties Txiki has had filling the hole in the back line.

The blues full-back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending allegations of rape, and faced almost all of last season without a recognised left-sided defender. Joao Cancelo deputised in the role, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also made the occasional appearance in that position. However, after failing to agree a fee with Brighton for Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, manager Pep Guardiola turned his attention to the 21-year-old Spanish left-back, who starred for Vincent Kompany’s Belgian side last season, making 49 appearances in total. “I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said after signing a four-year contract. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

Manchester City Have a Left-Back!!! Gomez signs to finally end the left-back problem.

Vinny let the young Spaniard know what to expect when he gets to Manchester.

Kompany left Anderlecht in the summer to join Burnley, with Gomez contacting his old manager before moving to City to get some advice - after Pep Guardiola had called Kompany for an insight on Gomez from a manager’s perspective. “It was a pride working with him from the first day,” Gomez said of Kompany. “I used to watch Manchester City when I was younger and he was the captain of the team. He was a role model for everybody. To me, it was an honour working with him and I’m very grateful to him for everything that happened last season at Anderlecht. “I spoke to him a few days ago. I told him about an option to move to Manchester City and he told me he was very happy for me. He said he was proud of me for this big step in my career.”

He’s a Blue!! It’s always nice to add a player who has a true connection to the club. City have made a habit of it lately.

The exciting young Spanish left-back has become our latest summer signing, joining from Belgian side Anderlecht and penning a four-year deal with the Club. And, in his first official interview with ManCity.com, the 21-year-old spoke about becoming a City supporter from an early age, following the example of his brother – and how former Etihad legend David Silva was his favourite player growing up. “I was a City fan when I was a kid,” Gomez revealed. “When we were kids, my brother used to support City. He’s the main reason I became a fan as well. “Once he was on a school trip to London and I asked him to bring a David Silva shirt. “At that time, he was wearing the No.21 shirt and he was my favourite player because I used to play in his position when I was a kid.

De Bruyne gets the plaudits after a strong showing against Bournemouth.

The four goals which won City the game came from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma as Pep Guardiola’s side breezed to an easy three points in their first home game of the season against Scott Parker’s team who could not impose themselves on the game at all. The best goal of the lot came from De Bruyne who picked up the ball and ran at the Bournemouth backline teasing them before effortlessly striking the ball with the outside of his foot with perfection into the bottom left corner. He was then involved in the third goal scored by Foden as he slid the English international in-behind assisting his goal.

Keira and the rest of our Euro 22 Champions are back at training and ready for the start of the UWCL.

The deep lying midfielder played all but four minutes of England’s run and was named Player of the Match in the final after an exquisite defence splitting pass for England’s opening goal. Six of City’s seven players in that now iconic England squad returned to training at the CFA last week, and Walsh believes there will be no rustiness once the match begins on Thursday evening. Although she did concede that striking a balance between the dual focus of winning matches and shining a light on the women’s game will be even more important after a summer that captured the nation’s attention. “All the focus is back on the Champions League,” she said.

"We're all ready to go, we all love playing football so we're just really excited about it!" @keira_walsh has reassured City fans that our Lionesses are switched on for the Champions League challenge!



Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 16, 2022

After generating a lot of interest, Kabore is off to play in Ligue 1.

The Burkina Faso international impressed last season for both club and national team, becoming a mainstay in Troyes’ first team and being named the best young player in the Africa Cup of Nations. The defender has drawn interest from several clubs this season thanks to his impressive performances last season. Kabore has been linked with many clubs in England and further afield in Europe including Nottingham Forest, FC Augsburg, Southampton and Nice. However, it appears that the 21-year-old will be heading to French giants Marseille on loan this season, which could turn into a permanent deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal to take Kabore to the French side has now been completed after the defender passed his medical with the club.

And finally... City now know who will have the whistle for this weekend’s match against Newcastle.

The Sky Blues beat Newcastle 5-0 in May, with Raheem Sterling scoring twice at the Etihad Stadium. City’s victory memorably came 24 hours after Liverpool dropped points to Spurs in the race for the Premier League title. Ahead of Sunday’s clash at St James’ Park, the Premier League have announced the match officials for the fixture. Match Referee Jarred Gillett will take charge of proceedings at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. The 35 year-old has refereed one game so far this season - a 2-2 draw between Leicester City and Brentford. Last season, Gillett was in charge of 22 matches, showing 57 yellow cards and five red cards. The Australian officials last match involving City was in February, when the Blues beat Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup.

Jarred Gillett will take charge of his first #ManCity match in the #PL this weekend, it has been confirmed.



Full list of match officials for Newcastle (A) below:https://t.co/LNRnFVsx6G — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 16, 2022

4 days out from Matchday 3. Let the build up to St. James’ Park begin!!