Manchester City Have a Left-Back!!!

Manchester City look to have finally solved their left-back issue after confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

The blues full-back position has been vacant since Benjamin Mendy was suspended by the club pending allegations of rape, and faced almost all of last season without a recognised left-sided defender. Joao Cancelo deputised in the role, along with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake also made the occasional appearance in that position.

However, after failing to agree a fee with Brighton for Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, manager Pep Guardiola turned his attention to the 21-year-old Spanish left-back, who starred for Vincent Kompany’s Belgian side last season, making 49 appearances in total.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said after signing a four-year contract. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

“To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to. The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe. Playing for and being guided by Pep and his coaches is going to be very special.

“I’ve heard so much about the City fans and how passionate they are, so I can’t wait to get started and to try and help the Club achieve even more.”

The signing finally puts an end to the left-back saga that has dogged the blues throughout the summer, and the faithful will no doubt be looking forward to another Sergio being part of the club.

Welcome to Manchester, Sergio Gomez.