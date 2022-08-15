That’s My Club: Blue Moon Dallas

Oh what a time to be a Manchester City supporter. This club that has gone through the lowest of the lows in their history are now among the finest in the world, and have been for quite a few years.

It’s not always easy for those of us who live far afield from Manchester to feel connected to the Sky Blues however. Many of us are left to cheer on the lads alone. But if you’re looking to find some like-minded City fans to watch with, you should look for an Official Supporters Club near you.

In a new feature for Bitter and Blue, I will be profiling Official Manchester City Supporters Clubs from across North America. I start with my club, Blue Moon Dallas. Club Chairman Mark Mulvanny was nice enough to answer some questions for me to help you get to know a little more about BMD.

Bitter and Blue: How did the club get started?

Blue Moon Dallas: Blue Moon Dallas started in the summer of 2012 when a handful of Dallas based City fans found each other on social media and decided to meet up for the Community Shield against Chelsea at a local pub.

BnB: What makes your club special?

BMD: BMD has been around for 10 years now and has created eternal friendships amongst our members. We have a very friendly and welcoming match-day environment for any fan, but every football supporter in Dallas knows that II Brothers is a City pub, and to expect a passionate crowd!

BnB: What is your favorite moment you’ve had as a club?

BMD: It has to be when City came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and win the Premier League on the last day of the 2021/22 season. It was like the roof came off the pub when Gundogan smashed the ball home from KDB’s cross! There is a great YouTube video of the experience with Blue Moon Dallas that day…

BnB: Where can City fans find you on matchday?

BMD: Blue Moon Dallas watch every Man City match together at II Brothers Grill and Bar in Plano Texas, just off HWY 121. All City fans of any age are welcome! We’d love to meet you. For more information please visit www.bluemoondallas.com

Thanks again to Mark Mulvanny for taking the time to answer a few questions. Beyond being club chairman, Mark is also one half of The Noisy Neighbors podcast. Click the link to check it out. You won’t regret it.

City travel to St. James Park to take on Newcastle this Sunday at 10:30am Central. No doubt that Blue Moon Dallas will have II Brothers rocking. Come on out and join us if you can.

If you are part of an Official Supporters Club that you think I should feature, reach out to me on twitter @duckman4real.