O Captain! My Captain!

The Manchester City players have decide which of them will be on this year’s Leadership Council, and with it have named a Ilkay Gundogan club captain. The five member council are the senior leaders for the club and certainly hold a place of high esteem in the dressing room.

The captain’s armband was in need of a new primary wearer after Fernandinho left City this summer to return to Brazil to rejoin Athletico Paranaense. Dinho had skippered Pep Guardiola’s side since Vincent Kompany’s departure and left a legacy of winning in his wake.

Gundogan seems a natural choice to take up the mantle of City’s past captains. Seemingly every time the Sky Blues need a big goal or important assist, it is Gundogan who provides it. Whether being the club’s leading EPL scorer in 2020/21 or willing them to greatness in Champions League, or delivering two clutch goals late against Aston Villa to win the league in June, Gundo leads from the front.

Kevin De Bruyne, City’s longest tenured current player, was voted Vice-Captain, and Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, and Rodri round out the five. Certainly each have mad major impressions on their squad mates. Supporters too should be pleased with the selections.