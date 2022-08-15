Sky Blue News: Gundo Gets the Armband, SWP Reacts to Saturday, Silva Set for Barca?, and More...

Well, here we are on another Monday, but oh what a Monday it is. Before we dive head first into the week, it’s worth looking back at what was a glorious weekend for the Manchester Blues.

O captain, my captain. City have a new skipper after the squad vote to bestow the armband on Gundo.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan took the captain’s armband against West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth and it has been decided by a player vote that he will become the club’s permanent captain. A new skipper had been guaranteed at the Etihad Stadium this summer after Fernandinho left to join Athletico Paranaense this transfer window. Gundogan’s promotion left a spot to be filled in the vice-captain position with Kevin De Bruyne being given this honour. The Belgian midfielder was this week nominated for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year. City players vote for their captain at the beginning of every season with Gundogan and De Bruyne now being named as the top two senior players in a group of five. The other three squad members making up this elite group are Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Rodri.

KDB has been selected as Ilkay’s second. What an honor for the Belgian magic man.

With Fernandinho having left the club after nine years at the end of last season, there was likely to be quite tumultuous change in the group this term as the players voted for a new captain. With Ilkay Gundogan having taken over the armband from the Brazilian who returned to his native country to join Athletico Paranese, The Telegraph has reported that De Bruyne will be the German’s number two this season. De Bruyne was part of the five-strong leadership group last term having been voted in at number four but has now seen himself promoted to the vice-captaincy role.

SWP is struggling to come up with new ways to describe the brilliance of Pep’s men.

Reflecting on the result as part of our Matchday Live coverage, former City winger (Shawn) Wright-Phillips admitted he was running out of superlatives to describe our display - particularly in the opening stages. “Masterclass. City are doing what we expected, we knew we’d have good possession of the ball, we knew Bournemouth would also sit deep,” he said. “We controlled the game, (Erling) Haaland was involved in retaining the ball which helped Gundogan with the first goal. “But what can you say… every time we do a show we try and find something to say that makes City sound better, but it’s just pure beauty and enjoyment to watch, it’s such a well-drilled machine.”

Now number 2 on the leadership council, De Bruyne feels the Cityzens have yet to find top gear.

Kevin De Bruyne is happy with the performance and knows he and the team can still go up another level. Speaking after the fantastic win he touched on that, the environment and much more. Let’s dive in: “Obviously the circumstances are hard, it’s so hot, the pitch wasn’t great which makes it all the more difficult,” he said. “But leading 3-0 fairly quickly in the half makes it easy and even in the second half they were defending so deep. “We didn’t give too much away but I think we can still go up a level.” “(defender) was backing off and he was closing more the outside so I saw the little gap, tried it and it went in.

Focus has been on Left Back of late, but discount a move to shore up the City midfield.

The 23-year-old has already secured eight caps for Portugal and is a regular in the Sporting starting XI. Liverpool and Wolves are also understood to be monitoring the youngster, and despite Pep Guardiola’s insistence that he would be making no further signings this summer, City reportedly remain in the hunt for his signature. According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, City still hope to sign Nunes this summer. Whether or not they decide to make a move for him remains to be seen, though Bernardo Silva’s future could have a big part to play as Barcelona attempt to lure him to Camp Nou.

A new Midfielder may be necessary with the rumors out of Catalonia hotting up.

Bernardo is a firm fan favourite at the Etihad and received a rousing reception when he emerged from the bench against Bournemouth on Saturday. Fans sang his name for what seemed like an eternity and he stuck around to show his gratitude after the final whistle. It wouldn’t be a stretch to interpret it as a potential farewell moment with the player thought to be keen on joining up with Xavi in Catalonia. Barca are strapped for cash and have had trouble registering their raft of new summer signings, but could make room for the City star by auctioning off De Jong. Transfer expert Gerard Romero claims that Bernardo is scheduled to view houses in Barcelona this week as talks continue over a summer deal.

If Bernie does leave, the Etihad have let him know exactly how much he has meant to the club and it’s supporters.

Often, when a player openly admits they want to leave a club, the fans will quickly turn on them. Not in the case of Bernardo Silva and Manchester City fans, in the week where Bernardo admitted he doesn’t know if he will leave the Etihad for Barcelona. Pep Guardiola doesn’t know either and benched Bernardo for the second game in a row. However, when Bernardo was introduced in the second half, the Etihad rose to sing his chant on repeat, and the biggest roar of the afternoon (barring goals) was to welcome Bernardo onto the pitch, with every touch cheered. At full-time, Bernardo clapped all four stands, gave his shirt to a fan, and was the last player off the pitch to more warm applause. Guardiola doesn’t want him to leave, and it’s abundantly clear the fans are desperate for him to stay, too.

And finally... The DES lads are following right along with the first team as they secure their second win in as many matches.

Not many opportunities were created in the opening minutes, but we continued to threaten especially through Oscar Bobb, whose link-up play and darting runs were causing problems for the Leicester back-line. Josh Wilson-Esbrand was also proving a menace from the left-hand side, linking up with Bobb to create space inside the box, but his shot was saved by Chituru Odunze. But just after the 20-minute mark, Borges got in behind the defender, bringing down Finley Burns’ lofted through ball with some elegant control, before stroking the ball into the bottom corner to earn us the lead.

FULL-TIME | Manchester City EDS 3-1 Leicester City U21



A great performance and result from Brian Barry-Murphy's side, as we make it two wins from two #PL2 games



That’s it for yesterday’s headlines. Make sure to keep checking this space as we get you set for the build-up to Newcastle at the weekend.