Kevin De Bruyne: “We didn’t give too much away but I think we can still go up a level.”

Kevin De Bruyne is happy with the performance and knows he and the team can still go up another level. Speaking after the fantastic win he touched on that, the environment and much more.

Let’s dive in:

“Obviously the circumstances are hard, it’s so hot, the pitch wasn’t great which makes it all the more difficult,” he said.

“But leading 3-0 fairly quickly in the half makes it easy and even in the second half they were defending so deep.

“We didn’t give too much away but I think we can still go up a level.”

“(defender) was backing off and he was closing more the outside so I saw the little gap, tried it and it went in.

“When I was young I tried everything and I got told off a lot of times.

“It’s important to do inside and outside with both feet because it can help and today it did help.”