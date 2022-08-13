Manchester City Crush Home Opener, 4-0 vs Bournemouth: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City win the home opener and beat Bournemouth, 4-0. Goals and performances from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and more made it an enjoyable match at home.

On to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

We started really well, with three or four corners and we had chances.

After we scored one or two they don’t want to attack and we had to be patient. It is not easy for many reasons. We made a really good performance again.

“The most difficult job in the world is when you’re a striker vs a [defence] with three CMs, three CBs and you’re in the middle. We’ll find many of these but it’s a question of time. With the quality we have, we’ll find him.”

“When I was in Munich, he was in Wolfsburg and he was the best player in the Bundesliga. He was a really good player before we arrived at #ManCity and he will be good after us. The goal was good...”

“No space with this type of shot, an incredible goal. An incredible performance, the assist for Phil Foden came from him. Against Bournemouth it is difficult - they defend the box and hold their line really well.”