Sky Blue News: Pep Meets the Press, Sergio Stays, Derby Day Schedule Set, and More...

Man City are set for their home opener as the sun rises on Matchday 2. The Manchester Blues welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad and we’ve got the latest headlines to get you ready.

Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue

Our man Saul breaks down the Pep presser in the build-up to Bournemouth.

Match day 2 is here! We have Pep Guardiola giving his usual pre match presser. He touches on a myriad of topics, from injuries, the match, fits and much more. Let’s dive in: On opponent “When they are promoted, the first few games they are so dangerous,” he said. “They don’t feel the pressure, they still feel good from the previous season, they have nothing to lose. “After one, two, three months all the teams have problems with injuries. Bad moments, mood in locker room - these things always happen. But in the first few games every team is there pushing to do better.” “High press, squeeze well, drop into five at the back, narrow in the middle. Five at the back, close in the build up to drag you out, link with the strikers. After, they have good runners on the opposite side, good set pieces...”

Pep Guardiola confirms one doubt and one absence from Manchester City squad for Bournemouth clash - Harry Siddall - sport bible

More from the press conference, this time from Harry Siddall.

Guardiola has confirmed Kalvin Phillips is unavailable and Cole Palmer is a ‘doubt’ for a crucial Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Catalan boss said: “Kalvin has some niggles and won’t be able [to play]. Cole Palmer had a knock in his feet in the last days and is a doubt for tomorrow.” After making his £45 million move from Leeds United this summer, Phillips made his City debut on Sunday, coming on as a late substitute at the London Stadium. A regular in the England set-up, the Yorkshire-born midfielder is expected to continue his rapid development alongside some of the finest players in the world.

Kalvin Phillips ruled out, Cole Palmer a doubt.



Pep Guardiola has provided a fresh #ManCity injury update ahead of our first home #PL match of the season: — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 12, 2022

Pep Guardiola outlines Man City plan for new signing Sergio Gomez - Simon Bajkowski - Manchester Evening News

Pep didn’t shy away from talking about the latest signing and his plans for the in-coming left back.

Pep Guardiola says that Sergio Gomez will compete for a place in the Manchester City first team when he signs from Anderlecht. City have agreed a £11m fee with the Belgian club for Gomez, a young left-back who caught the eye under former Blues defender Vincent Kompany last season. City are still aiming to sign a left-back after losing Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and missing out on top target Marc Cucurella. However, a decision has been taken recently for Gomez to stay at the Etihad once his move has been completed regardless of if the club are able to bring another left-back in.

“Sergio Gomez will stay with us” - Pep Guardiola pre Bournemouth Press Conference - Colin Cranmer - City Report

Pep is keen to keep the new boy with the first team.

Pep Guardiola discussed the imminent arrival of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez ahead of the Etihad opener against Bournemouth, as well as touching on Erling Haaland with his upcoming home debut. The boss also talked the opposition, squad fitness, and full-backs in general. Firstly, Sergio Gomez: “You know the club is always working on many possibilities in many positions. This one target is a young player, in the U17 World Cup, a few years ago the best player was [Phil] Foden and he was the second best player. He played in Spain U21, young talent at Barca, went to Dortmund, played in good hands under [Vincent] Kompany [at Anderlecht].” “He played well, we target him to bring him here.” “He’s for now [rather than the future], he will stay with us, the squad, alongside Joao [Cancelo], Josh [Wilson-Esbrand] and him for the left-backs, he’ll stay with us [this season].” Does signing Sergio Gomez rule out signing another left-back? “No”

Today, Pep Guardiola confirmed: Sergio Gomez will sign for #ManCity, Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are out of the match, and that he does not sleep with Erling Haaland. : — City Report (@cityreport_) August 12, 2022

MANCHESTER DERBY KICK OFF-TIME CONFIRMED - ManCity.com

And finally... The day and time are set for the first installment of this season’s Manchester Derby. Manchester United’s visit to the Etihad is now scheduled to kick off at 14:00 on Sunday 2 October and has been selected for broadcast by Sky. These details are subject to us not being involved in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday. Stay tuned to ManCity.com and the official Man City app throughout the season for further fixture information.





Our home match against Man United will take place on Sunday 2 October at 14:00 UK time



More info — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 12, 2022

That’s it for the headlines. Now down to business. Follow @BitterandBlue1 on twitter throughout the day for all the latest. Come On Citeh!!!!