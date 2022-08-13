Gut Feelings for Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City are set to make their home debut today as they play host to AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad. Our front page writers give their predictions for the match here.

Manc Pete

With Haaland leading the line, many blues will be expecting a goal glut against a newly promoted side. But the Cherries should last they are no pushover and, while I see City scoring a few, I’m mot anticipating a goal rush. I’m going for a modest 4-0 to City

Saul Garcia

I think we see the return of Mahrez and the rest of the squad unchanged. Foden and Haaland will shine with some space and I see City winning pretty easily. The five man back could present trouble, but with KDB I’m not worried. Prediction is 4-1, City.

crunkchocolate

In a world of logic and understanding, the chances of Bournemouth beating Manchester at the Etihad are low. The Cherries are the exact team Manchester need to throttle on their way to a Three-peat and potentially hoisting the Champion’s League trophy. The starting 11 should not be a point of contention as long as Haaland is starting. Bournemouth will play a desperate style, lots of grit and hustle knowing that is the only way to fight against the disparity in talent on the two sides. Manchester City after a patient and comfortable disposing of West Ham in London. Manchester City need to carry the confidence into Saturday’s match. Will Cancelo and Walker play as False 8’s of sorts again? Is that tactic temporary to help Haaland not worry about keeping possession and more on why he was brought to Manchester. Most important storyline in this match and the rest of the season is “will Pep use all 5 subs?”

Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 3 - Bournemouth 1

I feel Bournemouth might sneak a goal during a set piece. Bournemouth will look to use the team’s height advantage

Thomas Duck

It feels like a big day for Haaland. He just seems like he lives for moments, and his first match at the Etihad will have him at his best. Alvarez comes on and makes a second half impact. KDB finds his way onto the scoresheet. The Cherries pull one back late, but the Champions have too much fire power in the end. City take it 5-1.

What's your prediction? Let us know in the comments.