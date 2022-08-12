Manchester City v Bournemouth: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a second match in the Premier League. This time the home opener is vs Bournemouth

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 13 August 2022 Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: David Coote.

Assistants: Nick Hopton, Timothy Wood.

Fourth official: Josh Smith.

VAR: Peter Bankes.

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview

Both sides come into the game having claimed all three points available to them so far. As they both did so with 2-0 victories, they are separated only by the alphabetic order of their names.

We won both of our pre-season friendlies, before the defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Before that win over Villa, Bournemouth did lose their pre-season friendlies with Real Sociedad and Bristol City.

A fun match is ahead as a home opener is here.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Aymeric Laporte and Kalvin Phillips out. Cole Palmer is questionable.

The Cherries have Rothwell and Fredricks out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-1 Bournemouth