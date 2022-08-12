Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,”

Match day 2 is here! We have Pep Guardiola giving his usual pre match presser. He touches on a myriad of topics, from injuries, the match, fits and much more.

Let’s dive in:

On opponent

“When they are promoted, the first few games they are so dangerous,” he said.

“They don’t feel the pressure, they still feel good from the previous season, they have nothing to lose.

“After one, two, three months all the teams have problems with injuries. Bad moments, mood in locker room - these things always happen. But in the first few games every team is there pushing to do better.”

“High press, squeeze well, drop into five at the back, narrow in the middle. Five at the back, close in the build up to drag you out, link with the strikers. After, they have good runners on the opposite side, good set pieces...”