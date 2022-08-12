Issa Kabore and Marseille Nearing Deal -report

A fullback could be departing the City Football Group setup. Issa Kabore has been linked with a move away to Marseille of Ligue 1 in France.

Talks are progressing between Olympique Marseille and #ManCity on loan move for Issa Kabore, while there has so far been no decision on whether to include a buy option or not.



As the report states the holdup could be a buy option and a buy back clause. City will no doubt want to keep the young African fullback. They definitely see potential and I could see a really good deal being done if its a straight loan. Playing time for Kabore and City get him next summer with much more experience and can then make a decision.

Kabore did impress with ESTAC Troyes last season and this step up in prestige could serve him really well. City would be wise to keep him in the long run.

Minor details separate this deal and while I would expect it o get done, City have been busy this summer.

This one joins the many possible CFG moves as the first team still searches for a left back on top of Sergio Gomez.

Kabore will need to take advantage of this one, if it goes through.