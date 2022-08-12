Renan Lodi and Kieran Tierney Join List as Manchester City Searches for Left Back

Two more fullbacks to add the chase as Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid and Kieran Tierney from Arsenal are in. The news comes after City have nearly sealed young fullback plying his trade in Belgium, Sergio Gomez.

Let’s start with Lodi:

The Brazilian star has been a solid contributor in Spain for Atleti and now at City they have interest in him. Telegraph had the initial report, City and the price tag is perhaps the mosts serious issue. The Spanish side wants upwards of 70M Euros for the fullback. It makes the deal highly unlikely as City would not spend anywhere close to that after bailing on the Cuccurrella deal earlier this window.

Enter Kieran Tierney, the Arsenal fullback was linked as of early this morning with City looking for a capable and PL experienced back. Sky Sports reports the fee could be modest and that would behoove City as Gomez is arriving soon for 15M Euros and this one could be done for just slightly more. We’ll see how serious this one is after the second match day fixtures of the PL.

Thoughts on the latest players linked?