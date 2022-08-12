The Cost of Being a Fan of the Premier League

The English Premier League features perhaps the finest football in the world, and it has the global following to show for it. Have you ever thought about just how much it costs to follow your favorite football division from wherever in the world you are. Well, the good folks over at Sporticos.com have taken the trouble to combine that list for you.

Whether you are following from Devon, Detroit, or Dubai, you can now learn just how much you are investing to keep abreast of all the action. So which country pays the most to watch? the answer might surprise you.

It will likely cause no surprise but much consternation among British football fans to learn that the UK is the most expensive place to access every available Premier League match of the season, which due to the 3pm blackout is not even every match played. To do so in the absolute cheapest way possible, a fan must get a NOW monthly sports pass to access the Sky Sports matches at a lower price, a BT Sport monthly pass and also Amazon Prime Video, for the two months of the year in which they air Premier League matches. When the three subscriptions are added together, it’s a huge cost, but there are currently no other deals which bring the three together at a cheaper price. Those few who have not yet used their Amazon free trial can shave off a little this way. However, regardless of whether a person is or isn’t eligible for a free Amazon Prime trial, the annual cost of watching as many Premier League matches as possible in the UK is simply staggering.

On the other side of the coin, there are some places where the cost of following the Premier league is mere pennies. It’s not surprising that many of these countries are far less wealthy than those at the top of the list.

