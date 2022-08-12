Sky Blue News: City UCL Favorites?, Raheem Presser, and Nothing But Left Backs!!!

After a long hiatus, Sky Blue News returns!!! Welcome back to all the City News that’s fit to print. Without further delay... to the headlines.

Man City told why Erling Haaland makes them Champions League favourites - Andy Brotherton - Manchester Evening News

The BT Sports pundits feel that City’s big summer signing will be enough to make the difference and bring home the one prize that has eluded Guardiola’s men.

Everyone knows that Haaland scores goals - 86 in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund suggests he’ll have little trouble finding the back of the net in Manchester. But during BT Sport’s coverage of the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, Joleon Lescott, Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves outlined exactly why they think Haaland will get City over the line in Europe this season. “There’s been occasions where you need a number nine not necessarily for the amount of goals, but the type of goals,” said former City defender Lescott. “He’s [Haaland] making runs that midfielders don’t have the instinct to make. The capabilities are there in midfield in terms of the passing range and the quality. I think that combined with the runs he makes and the aerial ability he has, I think that sets them different.”

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling on Man City exit: I didn’t want to accept lack of game time - ESPN

The former City man clears the air on his exit from the club as he prepares for his Stamford Bridge debut.

Sterling found himself on the bench for City’s important matches last season including the Champions League semifinal clashes against Real Madrid, and the forward said he needed to leave for more minutes on the pitch. “As a person, you strive to achieve,” he told a news conference on Thursday. “I felt my playing time at City was being limited for different reasons and I couldn’t afford to waste time. When I look back I didn’t want to see a decline and I want to keep that level. “Since the age of 17, I have been a regular starter. But to get to a peak time in my career to and be playing as regular was something I didn’t want to accept. I tried to fight and change the scenario but it didn’t come.

Man City agree fee for Sergio Gomez as left-back transfer moves closer - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News

The Sky Blues have signed a Left Back!! Whether he stays with the first team or heads out on loan is yet to be seen however.

City have been searching for a new left-back since Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal, and have now agreed to pay €13million (£11m) plus add-ons for 21-year-old Gomez. The Spain under-21 international won Anderlecht’s Player of the Year last season after scoring seven times and providing 15 assists from full-back, however, City remain in the market for a senior left-back to challenge Joao Cancelo as Gomez hasn’t been targeted as a first-team option just yet.

Manchester City looking at Atletico Madrid left-back as part of five-man transfer shortlist - Harry Siddall - City Extra

Even with Gómez coming in, the club are still on the hunt for a first choice Left Back.

The Blues are still after a senior left-back and a new name has emerged on the radar this afternoon. According to Mike McGrath at the Telegraph, Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi is one of five names on City’s list, but a deal for the 24-year-old is seen as extremely difficult. The La Liga giants value Lodi in the same bracket as Marc Cucurella - who recently completed a record £62 million move to Chelsea. Lodi also has three-years left on his contract at the Wanda, so negotiations would be understandably tough this late in the window.

Should Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi be #ManCity's priority target at left-back during the final weeks of the window?



Manchester City ‘keen’ on Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro and more transfer rumours Matthew Hobkinson - Manchester Evening News

Lodi isn’t the only choice on the left for City either.

According to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old Portuguese defender is one of a handful of first-team players that City are looking to sign this window. With just three weeks left of the transfer market, Joao Cancelo is currently the only senior left-back in Pep Guardiola’s side and the club are looking to bring in reinforcements before the September 1 deadline. Should City complete a move for Guerreiro, he will join his compatriot Cancelo at the club with both left-backs playing for the Portugal national team. The 28-year-old made 23 appearances in the Bundesliga for Dortmund last season as he scored four goals and provided three assists in the league.

ALEIXANDRI NETS FIRST CITY GOAL IN PRE-SEASON WIN OVER BRIGHTON - ManCity.com

...and finally. The mothership reports on the Women’s side’s preseason meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Laia Aleixandri scored on her first start for Manchester City as we extended our unbeaten record in pre-season with a 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. The Spanish international opened the scoring in the behind closed doors game at the Academy Stadium, where Hayley Raso and young Lois Marley Paraskevas were also on target against Hope Powell’s side, who netted a consolation goal in the closing stages. With fellow Spaniard Leila Ouahabi making her first appearance for the Club, and Filippa Angeldahl and Khadija Shaw also returning from their summer commitments with Sweden and Jamaica respectively, Gareth Taylor was able to name a strong side against the Seagulls.

