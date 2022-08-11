Man City Close to Sealing New Signing: Sergio Gómez -report

Manchester City are linked to a move for 21 year old Spaniard Sergio Gómez. Gómez has been at Anderlecht of the Belgian First Division since the start of last season where he played under the tutelage of former City captain, and current Burnley boss, Vincent Kompany.

When City’s interest in Gómez was first revealed it was thought that the club would loan the young defender out to sister club Girona, but now it looks as though Pep Guardiola is keen to keep him with the first team. The move is not final yet but according to Fabrizio Romano it is in the final stages with the clubs already having agreed a fee.

Excl: Sergio Gómez to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Anderlecht. Fee will be more than €10m, closer to €15m - to be signed soon. #MCFC



Sergio has good chances to be part of City team - otherwise, he will be loaned out to La Liga side Girona. pic.twitter.com/HHG1GvIOpL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022

The signing wouldn't stop City looking for more help on the left side of the defense, as Sergio would not be an automatic first choice.