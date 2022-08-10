Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez Take Manchester City vs Liverpool Rivalry to New Level

The comparison started right from when the transfers were confirmed. A new rivalry was set in motion with many fans arguing over who will emerge as the top scorer at the end of the season. And whose team will come out tops in the end, especially as a result of their impact.

Real Madrid and Barcelona ruled the football world in the last decade. Although the two sides have been historically top clubs winning several silverware in Europe, their success in the last two decades was down to two very unique players. Legends and generational talents, Lionel Messi for Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid took the two clubs to another level.

El Clasico became a reference point of the best that football had to offer at least at club level. All over the world, millions tuned in to watch every installment of the game and it was a worldwide sensation.

However, over time, the two key characters who were the biggest pulling factors have aged and moved on to pastures anew. And La Liga as a whole is trying to reengineer itself.

Attention has now shifted to other emerging talents that are grabbing the headlines almost on a daily basis. Enter Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and more recently Darwin Nunez. They are all young, so good, and getting set to dominate the landscape for the next decade.

When the latter duo moved to the two dominant teams at the moment in the Premier League, it set the stage to see them go head-on challenging each other for both personal and collective awards in English football. But with both clubs also competing in Europe, they could also go head-to-head at the continental level.

As far as trophies are concerned, Nunez vs Haaland kicked off in the curtain raiser for the new Premier League season with the Uruguayan emerging 1-0 up as he secured his first trophy with his new side at the expense of his opponent in the City attack.

But that is just the beginning.

Both have hit the ground running in the new Premier League season which kicked off last weekend. Nunez grabbed a goal and an assist as Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw with Premier League newcomers Fulham while Haaland marked his first appearance in the division for City with a brace. That follows his tradition of scoring more than once in each of his debuts in the Champions League for RB Salzburg and in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

So the race is on already for the golden boot and for who emerges Premier League champion at the end of the season. Will Nunez or Haaland propel their club to dominate England and maybe even Europe?

With what the two front men have demonstrated already, it promises to be a fight to finish. Their exploits are bringing even more attention to the division which could also raise the competition between them and by extension the club’s they represent.

This could result in the rivalry between the two clubs getting more intense and attracting even more media attention around the world. These are all ingredients that made the El Clasico what it became - a world-wide attraction.