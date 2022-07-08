Issa Kabore Wanted by Several Premier League Sides — First Offer Rejected

It seems Southampton is joining Burnley in raiding several players from Manchester City’s setup. Issa Kabore is the latest name to attract Premier League attention as Nottingham Forest and Southampton are on the chase. Fab Romano had this news today:

Southampton have now opened talks to sign Issa Kaboré on loan from Man City. He’s attracting lot of interest, Nottingham Forest had £17m bid turned down - Saints now leading the race ⚪️ #SaintsFC



Talks ongoing - he’d follow Lavia and soon Joe Aribo at Southampton. #MCFC pic.twitter.com/CXfQUruB59 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

Including their new technical director, Southampton could sign up to five players from the City system. Kabore would be a key addition to any side and it makes me question why he is not brought in to City. Does Pep not rate him? Is him being a right back a no go as City need a left back? How is the transition?

Guardiola does need a couple more pieces and its been interesting to see no real City/CFG players have been considered.

We will find out soon as City make moves with an eye towards the future. Kabore may not be a part of it so finding a good deal is paramount.