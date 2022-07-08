 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Issa Kabore Wanted by Several Premier League Sides — First Offer Rejected

He seems as good as gone.

By Saul Garcia
FBL-AFR-AFCON-2021-2022-BFA-GAB Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

It seems Southampton is joining Burnley in raiding several players from Manchester City’s setup. Issa Kabore is the latest name to attract Premier League attention as Nottingham Forest and Southampton are on the chase. Fab Romano had this news today:

Including their new technical director, Southampton could sign up to five players from the City system. Kabore would be a key addition to any side and it makes me question why he is not brought in to City. Does Pep not rate him? Is him being a right back a no go as City need a left back? How is the transition?

Guardiola does need a couple more pieces and its been interesting to see no real City/CFG players have been considered.

We will find out soon as City make moves with an eye towards the future. Kabore may not be a part of it so finding a good deal is paramount.

